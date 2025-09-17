Iraq sets new visa guidelines for pilgrims visiting holy sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Iraqi authorities have introduced new regulations for pilgrims traveling to the country’s sacred religious sites, setting specific age-related conditions for visa issuance.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Iraq will no longer issue pilgrimage visas to men under the age of 50 if they are traveling alone.

However, men below 50 years of age will be eligible to apply if they are accompanied by their families, he added.

The updated guidelines are for streamlining the pilgrimage process and ensuring orderly arrangements for visitors at Iraq’s holy shrines.