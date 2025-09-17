Peshawar Police chief reaffirms full protection for Chinese citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad, has once again reiterated his firm resolve that Peshawar Police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens.

He assured that every possible measure will be taken for their protection.

Peshawar Police Chief expressed these views during his visit to the Chinese Cultural Center, China Window, in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The Police Chief visited various galleries, signed the Friendship Wall, and recorded his impressions in the guest book.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad said that the requirement of an NOC for Chinese nationals has been imposed by the Interior Ministry. However, he continued, once granted, Chinese businessmen, industrialists, investors, and tourists visiting Peshawar will be provided full security.

He highlighted that every available resource is being utilized to maintain peace and order in the city. With the Safe City Project, street crimes will significantly decline, while the dedicated security unit for CPEC projects, under the directives of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed, is already rendering effective services to strengthen security for foreigners.

The CCPO stressed that suspension of negligent Peshawar police officers aims to send a clear message to criminals that citizens of Peshawar will not be left at their mercy. He directed police personnel to serve the public wholeheartedly.

Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad also appreciated the security arrangements of China Window and issued further instructions to make them stronger.

He remarked that Pak-China friendship is admired worldwide, and the CPEC project will undoubtedly prove to be a milestone for the economic development of both Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Calling China Window a remarkable symbol of Pak-China friendship, he said the center conveys a positive image of Peshawar and the province to the Chinese people.

Earlier, he was given a detailed briefing on security measures at China Window, which he found satisfactory.