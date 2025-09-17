Faisalabad’s Industrial Strength, Export Role Vital For National Economy: Commissioner
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said on Wednesday that Faisalabad holds a unique position in the industry and trade by making a valuable contribution to the national economy and exports.
Addressing officers of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad during a meeting at Commissioner Complex, he said that the economic strength of this city underlines its importance in overall development of Pakistan.
He highlighted working of divisional administration, implementation of Punjab government policies and ongoing development projects.
He said that Faisalabad’s beautification projects were ready to be launched while arrangements were completed for the renovation of the eight historic bazaars around iconic Clock Tower.
He said that public issues were being resolved at much faster speed in addition to providing relief through improved departmental performance while full implementation of Punjab government’s policies was being ensured.
He briefed the officers on administrative measures to tackle floods including river capacity assessments and provision of tents, dry rations and shelter facilities for flood-affected people.
He further said that price control operations were in full swing with strict monitoring of markets and stern action against hoarders and profiteers.
The induction of Para Force had brought visible improvement in eliminating encroachments, he added.
Raja Jahangir Anwar said that accountability was imperative for genuine service delivery and performance.
Maximum resources were being utilized to increase forest cover in Faisalabad division while the “Suthra Punjab” initiative was ensuring better sanitation standards across the city, he added.
