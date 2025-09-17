PFA Inspects Slaughterhouses In Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muhammad Rizwan Saeed, food safety teams inspected the government slaughterhouses across the district.
According to a PFA spokesperson, teams visited slaughterhouses in Gujrat, Kharian, Dinga, and Sarai Alamgir to review cleanliness, waste management, and other facilities.
Notices were served to responsible staff, while on-the-spot instructions were issued for immediate improvements.
Deputy Director Rizwan Saeed said that regular monitoring of slaughterhouses would continue to ensure a safe and quality meat supply to the public.
Recent Stories
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BFA seals two milk shops for adulteration37 seconds ago
-
Sugar price fixed at Rs 177 per kg in Islamabad39 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad’s industrial strength, export role vital for national economy: commissioner41 seconds ago
-
Peshawar Police chief reaffirms full protection for Chinese citizens43 seconds ago
-
PFA inspects slaughterhouses in Gujrat45 seconds ago
-
Iraq sets new visa guidelines for pilgrims visiting holy sites46 seconds ago
-
EPI Balochistan, UNICEF hold meeting to strengthen polio team partnership47 seconds ago
-
Naushahro Feroze based Rajpar community leaders join PPP48 seconds ago
-
Shamsabad Metro pillars adorned with living wall planters under Murree Road project11 minutes ago
-
Hub Police intensifies crackdown against criminals11 minutes ago
-
Multan Museum: Rs111m landmark project set to open in October11 minutes ago
-
PAL hosts book launch ceremony of young author Shah Jamal Hashmi11 minutes ago