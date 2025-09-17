PFA inspects slaughterhouses in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muhammad Rizwan Saeed, food safety teams inspected the government slaughterhouses across the district.

According to a PFA spokesperson, teams visited slaughterhouses in Gujrat, Kharian, Dinga, and Sarai Alamgir to review cleanliness, waste management, and other facilities.

Notices were served to responsible staff, while on-the-spot instructions were issued for immediate improvements.

Deputy Director Rizwan Saeed said that regular monitoring of slaughterhouses would continue to ensure a safe and quality meat supply to the public.