Atif Rana for creating awareness about tree plantation among youth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Lahore Qalandar, Atif Rana on Saturday said that it is a national service to convey and spread the tree-plantation message to youth for the cultivation of positive and constructive thinking in the new generation through playgrounds and educational institutions and to highlight the importance of plantation and awareness.

He expressed these views while addressing the tree-plantation campaign organized under the Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission and Higher education Commission in Karachi, according to a communiqu� here on Saturday.

Lahore Qalandar Director Cricket Aqib Javed, HEC Director Sports Ali Memon, Member of POA Environment Commission Tahmina Asif, Individual member of POA Syed Waseem Hashmi and a large number of players were also present.

Atif Rana said that the participation of prominent personalities of the city, including vice-chancellors of various universities, in the planting ceremony, is a sign that we all want to promote a clean environment and healthy activities in Pakistan to eliminate pollution in the country.

And the efforts of POA and HEC are commendable and worthy of emulation.

Former fast bowler and director of cricket Lahore Qalandar, Aqib Javed, said that organizing such tree-planting events sends a positive message to Pakistan to the whole world.

Environmental pollution has now become a global problem. The only solution is to plant as many trees as possible. All Pakistanis and especially sportsmen are requested to participate in planting trees to eliminate air pollution in the country.

HEC Director Sports Javed Ali Memon said that unfortunately, the level of pollution in all the major cities of Pakistan like Karachi etc has reached dangerous levels.

In a metropolitan city like Karachi, the number of trees is only three percent, which should be at least 25 percent.

To deal with climate change, we must fulfil the responsibility of planting trees as well as taking care of them, he added.

Tehmina Asif, a member of the POA Environment Commission, said that the plantation is included in the international Olympic and United Nations charters, which aim to spread the message of the plantation from the sports field. If every Pakistani plants at least one sapling to increase the number of trees under your help, then our country can become a green Pakistan.

Atif Rana and Aqib Javed planted saplings along with the players.