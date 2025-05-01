FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pak armed forces are not only guardians of geographical borders of Pakistan but they are also protectors of ideological frontiers of the country, said Chairman Central Interfaith Peace Committee (IPC) Sahibzada Peer Qari Abdur Rehman Naqshbandi Qadri.

Addressing a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club, he highlighted India’s growing war hysteria in South Asia and its hostile actions against Pakistan.

He said that current extremist government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only fueling militarism in the region but also suppressing minorities within India. However, spiritual and strategic forces of Pakistan stand like a rock against nefarious designs of India, he added.

He said that Pakistan was founded on the ideology of islam and Kalimah Tayyabah. Therefore, any attempt to weaken this foundation is an attack not only on the country but on the unity of Muslim Ummah, he added.

He accused India of sponsoring terrorism, cross-border aggression and launching media wars after its desperation and ideological defeat.

He strongly urged the religious scholars to use pulpits and mosques to promote national unity, interfaith harmony, peace and religious cohesion.

“This is a time for unity. The religious, political and social leadership must prioritize national interest above all”, he added.

Responding to Indian allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam incident, Pir Abdur Rehman Naqshbandi said that India has failed to present credible evidence whereas Pakistan’s military spokesperson has already exposed Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Balochistan and attacks like the Jaffer Express bombing.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces. It is ready to make any sacrifice necessary to defend the homeland, he said, adding that Pakistan’s strength lies not only in its military might but also in the determination of its people, religious zeal, ideological clarity and the sacred blood of its martyrs.

Secretary General IPC Sahibzada Tahir Mahmood Sialvi, Senior Vice Chairman Maulana Sikandar Hayat Zaki, President Hafiz Shahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman Hafiz Khubaib Ahmed, Chief Coordinator Qari Arif Sialvi, Hindu leader Pandit Bhat Lal Khokhar, Sikh leader Sardar Heera Singh, Christian leader Pastor Imran Liaqat and others were also present on the occasion.