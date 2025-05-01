Pakistan's Ideological, Geographical Boundaries Protected Fully: IPC Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pak armed forces are not only guardians of geographical borders of Pakistan but they are also protectors of ideological frontiers of the country, said Chairman Central Interfaith Peace Committee (IPC) Sahibzada Peer Qari Abdur Rehman Naqshbandi Qadri.
Addressing a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club, he highlighted India’s growing war hysteria in South Asia and its hostile actions against Pakistan.
He said that current extremist government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only fueling militarism in the region but also suppressing minorities within India. However, spiritual and strategic forces of Pakistan stand like a rock against nefarious designs of India, he added.
He said that Pakistan was founded on the ideology of islam and Kalimah Tayyabah. Therefore, any attempt to weaken this foundation is an attack not only on the country but on the unity of Muslim Ummah, he added.
He accused India of sponsoring terrorism, cross-border aggression and launching media wars after its desperation and ideological defeat.
He strongly urged the religious scholars to use pulpits and mosques to promote national unity, interfaith harmony, peace and religious cohesion.
“This is a time for unity. The religious, political and social leadership must prioritize national interest above all”, he added.
Responding to Indian allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam incident, Pir Abdur Rehman Naqshbandi said that India has failed to present credible evidence whereas Pakistan’s military spokesperson has already exposed Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Balochistan and attacks like the Jaffer Express bombing.
He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces. It is ready to make any sacrifice necessary to defend the homeland, he said, adding that Pakistan’s strength lies not only in its military might but also in the determination of its people, religious zeal, ideological clarity and the sacred blood of its martyrs.
Secretary General IPC Sahibzada Tahir Mahmood Sialvi, Senior Vice Chairman Maulana Sikandar Hayat Zaki, President Hafiz Shahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman Hafiz Khubaib Ahmed, Chief Coordinator Qari Arif Sialvi, Hindu leader Pandit Bhat Lal Khokhar, Sikh leader Sardar Heera Singh, Christian leader Pastor Imran Liaqat and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BBC exposes Indian lies following Pahalgam false flag attack4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt, WFP agree to enhance Child & Maternal Health, launch Rs578m School Meals Pilot project ..4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ideological, geographical boundaries protected fully: IPC Chairman4 minutes ago
-
NHA & MW given 2 weeks to improve M-Tag for Murree travelers: Aleem Khan24 minutes ago
-
DPM discusses regional situation with Slovenian counterpart24 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal jewellery shop over PoS violation24 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch eco-friendly electric tram feeder buses24 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding in Nullah Leh24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to health reforms34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils 10-year power plan to cut costs boost energy independence34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Immunization Week 202534 minutes ago
-
Awam Pakistan Party’s Convener Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawabzada Lashkari34 minutes ago