Open Menu

Pakistan's Ideological, Geographical Boundaries Protected Fully: IPC Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan's ideological, geographical boundaries protected fully: IPC Chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pak armed forces are not only guardians of geographical borders of Pakistan but they are also protectors of ideological frontiers of the country, said Chairman Central Interfaith Peace Committee (IPC) Sahibzada Peer Qari Abdur Rehman Naqshbandi Qadri.

Addressing a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club, he highlighted India’s growing war hysteria in South Asia and its hostile actions against Pakistan.

He said that current extremist government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only fueling militarism in the region but also suppressing minorities within India. However, spiritual and strategic forces of Pakistan stand like a rock against nefarious designs of India, he added.

He said that Pakistan was founded on the ideology of islam and Kalimah Tayyabah. Therefore, any attempt to weaken this foundation is an attack not only on the country but on the unity of Muslim Ummah, he added.

He accused India of sponsoring terrorism, cross-border aggression and launching media wars after its desperation and ideological defeat.

He strongly urged the religious scholars to use pulpits and mosques to promote national unity, interfaith harmony, peace and religious cohesion.

“This is a time for unity. The religious, political and social leadership must prioritize national interest above all”, he added.

Responding to Indian allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam incident, Pir Abdur Rehman Naqshbandi said that India has failed to present credible evidence whereas Pakistan’s military spokesperson has already exposed Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Balochistan and attacks like the Jaffer Express bombing.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces. It is ready to make any sacrifice necessary to defend the homeland, he said, adding that Pakistan’s strength lies not only in its military might but also in the determination of its people, religious zeal, ideological clarity and the sacred blood of its martyrs.

Secretary General IPC Sahibzada Tahir Mahmood Sialvi, Senior Vice Chairman Maulana Sikandar Hayat Zaki, President Hafiz Shahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman Hafiz Khubaib Ahmed, Chief Coordinator Qari Arif Sialvi, Hindu leader Pandit Bhat Lal Khokhar, Sikh leader Sardar Heera Singh, Christian leader Pastor Imran Liaqat and others were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

8 minutes ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

12 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

32 minutes ago
 NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

49 minutes ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

4 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

4 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan