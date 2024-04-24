Atta Tarar Presents Rs 1 Million Cheque To Karachi Press Club
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday presented a cheque of Rs 1 million to the Karachi Press Club (KPC)
The minister handed over the cheque to KPC President Saeed Sarbazi at the Sindh Governor House.
Speaking on the occasion, Atta Tarar said the incumbent government soon after assuming office took steps to clear outstanding dues of the media houses with the aim to provide much-needed relief to journalists and media workers.
A total of Rs 1.6 billion dues of various outlets were paid to ensure payment of salaries and other dues to their employees, he added.
The minister announced that the government was planning to increase newspaper tariffs, which would ultimately benefit the media workers.
KPC President Saeed Sarbazi underscored the Karachi Press Club's significance saying that it was one of the country's largest clubs with a rich history of working for flourishing democracy.
The KPC president and General Secretary Shoaib Khan apprised the minister of the challenges and problems being faced by the workers of both print and electronic media.
Responding to their invitation, the minister assured the KPC office-bearers that he would visit the club soon to address their concerns directly.
