Security tightened as DIG Tariq inspects checkpoints across Capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq inspected the security arrangements at various checkpoints across the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Saturday that during the visit, DIG Tariq met with police officers deployed at checkpoints and commended their dedicated service. Senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG Tariq said that strict security measures had been taken to ensure the protection of citizens, with particular focus on VIP movement routes and high-security zones. He emphasized that Islamabad Police were fully utilizing all available resources to maintain law and order.

He reaffirmed that no negligence would be tolerated in security duties and warned that strict action would be taken under a zero-tolerance policy against any elements attempting to disturb the peace of the city./APP-rzr-mkz