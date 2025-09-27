Open Menu

Security Tightened As DIG Tariq Inspects Checkpoints Across Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Security tightened as DIG Tariq inspects checkpoints across Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq inspected the security arrangements at various checkpoints across the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Saturday that during the visit, DIG Tariq met with police officers deployed at checkpoints and commended their dedicated service. Senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG Tariq said that strict security measures had been taken to ensure the protection of citizens, with particular focus on VIP movement routes and high-security zones. He emphasized that Islamabad Police were fully utilizing all available resources to maintain law and order.

He reaffirmed that no negligence would be tolerated in security duties and warned that strict action would be taken under a zero-tolerance policy against any elements attempting to disturb the peace of the city./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

29 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

2 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

3 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

4 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

5 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

6 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

6 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

6 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan