Regional Director DEPD Visits Ts NDF Rehabilitation Center In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Regional Director DEPD visits ts NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Regional Director of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Shaheed Benazir Abad, Barkat Mari, paid a visit to the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah.

During the visit, Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan Nawabshah, briefed the Regional Director about the wide range of free rehabilitation services being provided to children with disabilities with collaboration of DEPD Department and philanthropists.

These services include physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, remedial education, and family counseling.

Barkat Mari appreciated the efforts of NDF Pakistan for extending vital support to children with intellectual and physical disabilities in Nawabshah and assured his cooperation for future initiatives.

APP/nsm

