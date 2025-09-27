Chiniot Road Accidents Leave 21 Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 16 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours, rescuing 21 injured individuals. Among the injured were 17 men and 4 women.
The prompt response by emergency services ensured timely medical attention for those affected.
According to the sources of Rescue 1122, out of the 21 injured, 13 individuals received minor injuries and were discharged on the spot after receiving immediate medical aid. Eight people sustained serious injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after being provided first aid.
