Awam Express to operate from next month; PR

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to resume the service of 13Up/14Dn Awam Express, which runs between Peshawar- Karachi- Peshawar via Multan Main Line, from December 20.

PR sources said that 13Up Awam Express would depart from Karachi Cantt at 7 am and reach Peshawar Cantt at 6:05 pm the next day after stopping at various stations.

Similarly, 14 Dn Awam Express will depart from Peshawar Cantt at 8:30am and will arrive at Karachi Cantt at 7:45 pm the following day, the sources told.

