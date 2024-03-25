Open Menu

Babar Sarfraz Alpa Assumes Charge As RPO

March 25, 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi DIG Babar Sarfraz Alpa has assumed charge of his office here on Monday.

Before assuming charge, the RPO also visited Rawalpindi Police Lines Memorial Martyrs.

Among others, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Divisional SPs and other officers welcomed the RPO at the martyrs' memorial.

The RPO laid flowers at the martyrs' memorial and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred police officials.

The RPO recorded his impressions in the memorandum during the visit to the Shuhada Gallery.

Emphasizing service excellence, merit, and upholding the rule of law, RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa reiterated his commitment to these principles. He also pledged unwavering support for the families of martyrs and the welfare of the police force.

