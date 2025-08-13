Bahawalpur Press Club organizing Independence Day’s ceremonies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Bahawalpur Press Club is going to organise ceremonies at 12am at night between 13th and 14th of August 2025 to celebrate the 78th National Independence Day.

According to an official press release issued here, all preparations had been made at the Bahawalpur Press Club premises to celebrate 78th National Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm.

“The ceremonies regarding Maarka-e-Haq and 78th National Independence Day will start at 12am sharp at night,” it said.

At the ceremonies, music programme, national songs programme, tableau, traditional local dance show, qawwali night and others would be held.

A large number of people including journalists and civil society representatives have been invited to attend ceremonies and programmes.