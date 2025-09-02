Bahrain’s Defence Forces Chief calls on Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chief of Staff Bahrain Defence Forces Lieutenant General Thiab Bin Saqer Abdulla Al Nuaimi called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Tuesday.

The meeting focused on key areas of mutual interest and exploring avenues of enhanced cooperation, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to sustained bilateral engagements, said a press release.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between two countries and aimed at further strengthening the cooperation in mutually beneficial fields, it further said.