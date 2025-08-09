Balochistan CM asserts state authority against armed militants

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday asserted that no group of armed militants can impose its ideology on the 250 million citizens of Pakistan.

Speaking during the Jashn-e-Azadi (Independence Day) celebrations and the Marka-e-Haq conference, Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that peace is steadily returning to Balochistan and reaffirmed the state’s unwavering support for its people against forces seeking to destabilize the province.

In his keynote address, CM Bugti described Balochistan as “the heart of Pakistan,” without which the nation remains incomplete. He lamented the lack of attention given to the province’s positive realities and the limited recognition of its voices.

Recalling the historic decision by tribal elders to merge Balochistan with Pakistan under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Bugti hailed their contribution as one that “will be written in golden letters in history.”

Bugti condemned the spread of anti-state narratives disguised as nationalism, warning that such conspiracies have led the Baloch people into a cycle of bloodshed and terror. He criticized that separatist movements funded and directed from abroad, noting that they were decisively defeated in the Marka-e-Haq by Pakistan’s armed forces, despite being outnumbered seven to one.

“Balochistan faces challenges, but poverty and underdevelopment are no justification for rebellion,” he said. Citing Article 5 of the Constitution, Bugti reminded citizens of their duty of unconditional loyalty to the state. “Those who shed innocent blood cannot be called Baloch. Their true identity is that of terrorists.”

The Chief Minister praised Balochistan as a model of interfaith harmony, where diverse sects and religious communities live peacefully.

He highlighted Senator Danesh Kumar’s pro-Pakistan stance in the Senate as a symbol of this unity.

Bugti stressed that after August 14, 1947, every citizen’s foremost identity is being Pakistani above ethnic, tribal, or linguistic affiliations.

Calling social media the greatest 'fitna' of the modern age, Bugti warned of its role in spreading misinformation and inciting unrest. “Our society wasn’t prepared for this. People share unverified content without thinking, fueling confusion and division.”

He appealed to religious scholars, community elders, and social leaders to counter this trend. As an example, he cited a recent month-long football tournament in Balochistan attended by 30,000 spectators. “Instead of celebrating this national achievement, a small controversial clip was made viral distracting from the real success.”

Bugti spoke emotionally about victims of terrorism, including a woman from Musakhel whose husband and son were murdered before her eyes. “She had only one piece of cloth to cover herself and the bodies. Ignoring such tragedies is the height of injustice,” he said, pledging full state support for the oppressed.

While affirming the right to peaceful protest, Bugti declared that the era of indefinite road blockades is over. “We welcome dialogue with those willing to lay down arms and rejoin the national fold. But those who spill innocent blood will face the full might of the state.”

He highlighted the government’s outreach efforts through jirgas and public gatherings aimed at engaging youth and strengthening their connection with the state.

He concluded by thanking the conference organizers, especially Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, for promoting unity and patriotism.

“The Balochistan government will continue to support such initiatives whether in Quetta or remote areas. This country is the dream of our forefathers and part of our faith. The sun of peace will rise in Balochistan.”