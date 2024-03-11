Balochistan CM Congratulates Muslim Ummah On Starting Of Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 10:44 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the beginning of Ramadan.
In his message on the beginning of Ramadan, he said that we should make a pledge at the commencement of this holy month that we would do away with everything that hinders the progress and prosperity of the country and peace saying that all kinds of negative activities could be eradicated with complete solidarity.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the fasting month was the best opportunity for everyone to start their lives anew and in a better by using which every individual should improve himself.
The purpose of fasting is to attain piety, to purify the self and to submit man to the command of his real creator, fasting also plays a fundamental role in fostering positive thinking, brotherhood and mutual feeling in the society along with training to bear unusual situations with a smile, he noted.
The CM said that fasting makes us realize the difficulties of our brothers who are sometimes deprived of their basic needs due to economic constraints.
He said that in the holy month of Ramadan, dignitaries should take special care of the laborers and the poor adding that in the month of fasting, he prayed for the economic and economic development and prosperity of Pakistan and Balochistan, and for the establishment of peace.
