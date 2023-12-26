Open Menu

Balochistan People Stand Beside Pak Army To Thwart Enemies' Nefarious Designs: Achakzai

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 10:19 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Balochistan's Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that the people of Balochistan stood beside the Pakistan Army which was thwarting the nefarious designs of enemies for maintaining peace in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, the minister said Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was fully backing the government in efforts to improve the national economy.

Jan Achakzai said that the Balochistan Government under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was trying to solve the problems of the people of Chaman.

He said that the government had accepted the long-standing demand of the unemployed youth of Chaman, who would be paid minimum Rs 20,000 per month.

For the purpose, they would be registered.

Jan Achakzai said that Sarfaraz Bengulzai and other militants had joined the national mainstream which was a positive sign.

He said they were grateful to the Federal Government for restoring the Bolan Express. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar had directed the Pakistan Railways to take steps in that regard. The ticket for traveling between Quetta and Karachi was priced at Rs 2,200, which was quite reasonable, he added.

He said that Pakistan cricket board Chairman Zaka Ashraf had been informed about the concerns of the youth of Balochistan. Ahmed Shehzad would visit Quetta soon and meet the youth to address their problems, he added.

