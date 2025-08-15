Amir Muqam Calls For Unity In Post-disaster Rehabilitation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam Friday said the federal government is actively playing its role in responding to recent disasters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Talking to Pakistan Television, he said the government will continue to fully support the provincial government in rehabilitation efforts.
He said no politics should be done in such testing times and urged all stakeholders to take part in relief and rehabilitation activities.
He noted that the Prime Minister had directed the NDMA and relevant federal departments to extend all possible assistance to the affected areas.
Highlighting the government’s swift response, he said federal institutions were mobilized immediately to provide access to affected communities, restore essential services, and coordinate relief operations.
He recalled similar interventions in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, where the federal government had taken prompt action in the face of natural calamities.
Recent Stories
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam calls for unity in post-disaster rehabilitation2 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) concludes peacefully2 minutes ago
-
Emergency medical & food aid dispatched to Bajaur on minister’s instructions2 minutes ago
-
SAU seeks assistance from NGOs, alumni to finance education of deserving students2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses grief over loss of precious lives in flood12 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather shifts demand stronger climate response: Dr. Zainab12 minutes ago
-
Govt appreciates youth response in digital defense: Barrister Aqeel12 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces one day mourning for MI-171 helicopter martyrs12 minutes ago
-
Senator Mehdi expresses deep sorrow over Loss of lives in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK12 minutes ago
-
All available resources being utilized to help flood-hit people in KP, AJK: Rana22 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts inspections in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy launches 3rd Hangor class submarine in China22 minutes ago