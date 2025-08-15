Amir Muqam calls for unity in post-disaster rehabilitation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam Friday said the federal government is actively playing its role in responding to recent disasters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said the government will continue to fully support the provincial government in rehabilitation efforts.

He said no politics should be done in such testing times and urged all stakeholders to take part in relief and rehabilitation activities.

He noted that the Prime Minister had directed the NDMA and relevant federal departments to extend all possible assistance to the affected areas.

Highlighting the government’s swift response, he said federal institutions were mobilized immediately to provide access to affected communities, restore essential services, and coordinate relief operations.

He recalled similar interventions in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, where the federal government had taken prompt action in the face of natural calamities.