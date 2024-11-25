Open Menu

Belarus President Arrives In Islamabad On Three-day Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday arrived in Islamabad on his three-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday arrived in Islamabad on his three-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Belarus President arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior, Senator Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, and other senior officials.

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets of flowers to the President of Belarus.

During his visit, President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Moreover, several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.

Belarusian President's visit reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

Meanwhile PM Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X said Pakistan and Belarus enjoy strong fraternal relations and "we will work together to further strengthen these ties".

"Delighted to welcome my dear friend Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Republic of Belarus to Islamabad. Looking forward to our discussions during this important visit," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Visit Rawalpindi Belarus Post

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to d ..

42 seconds ago
 Political parties protest delay in construction of ..

Political parties protest delay in construction of highways in Mohmand

43 seconds ago
 Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal su ..

Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal surplus recorded at Rs.1.8 trill ..

2 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by pro ..

PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors

2 minutes ago
 PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence ..

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women

2 minutes ago
 Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

2 minutes ago
Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on ..

Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif

2 minutes ago
 Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbear ..

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

6 minutes ago
 'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty ..

'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin

7 minutes ago
 Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: ..

Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG

7 minutes ago
 Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend fo ..

Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money

12 minutes ago
 Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push ..

Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan