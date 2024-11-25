Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday arrived in Islamabad on his three-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday arrived in Islamabad on his three-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Belarus President arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior, Senator Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, and other senior officials.

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets of flowers to the President of Belarus.

During his visit, President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Moreover, several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.

Belarusian President's visit reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

Meanwhile PM Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X said Pakistan and Belarus enjoy strong fraternal relations and "we will work together to further strengthen these ties".

"Delighted to welcome my dear friend Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Republic of Belarus to Islamabad. Looking forward to our discussions during this important visit," he added.