Belarus President Arrives In Islamabad On Three-day Official Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday arrived in Islamabad on his three-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday arrived in Islamabad on his three-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The Belarus President arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior, Senator Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, and other senior officials.
Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets of flowers to the President of Belarus.
During his visit, President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.
Moreover, several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.
Belarusian President's visit reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.
Meanwhile PM Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X said Pakistan and Belarus enjoy strong fraternal relations and "we will work together to further strengthen these ties".
"Delighted to welcome my dear friend Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Republic of Belarus to Islamabad. Looking forward to our discussions during this important visit," he added.
Recent Stories
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to d ..
Political parties protest delay in construction of highways in Mohmand
Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal surplus recorded at Rs.1.8 trill ..
PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women
Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident
Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin
Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG
Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money
Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to divert public money t ..42 seconds ago
-
Political parties protest delay in construction of highways in Mohmand43 seconds ago
-
PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors2 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident2 minutes ago
-
Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif2 minutes ago
-
Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah6 minutes ago
-
Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG7 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money12 minutes ago
-
Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos6 minutes ago
-
Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts6 minutes ago
-
Paper board mills’ boiler sealed6 minutes ago