Naushahro Feroze Based Rajpar Community Leaders Join PPP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Rajpar community leaders from Naushahro Feroze, Rais Sikandar Ali Rajpar and Rais Nadir Ali Rajpar on Wednesday formally announced their decision to leave the National Peoples Party (Jatoi Group) and join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
The announcement was made during a meeting with PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro here at his residence. The two leaders hail from the village of Cheho in the Naushahro Feroze Tehsil.
According to the spokesperson of PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, MPA Abdul Sattar Rajpar, Latif Ali Rajpar, and Roshan Ali Rajpar were also present at the occasion, showing their support for the new entrants into the PPP.
Speaking on the occasion, Rais Sikandar Rajpar and Rais Nadir Rajpar said that they had full confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and were parting ways with the Jatoi Group to join the PPP. They expressed their commitment to upholding the party’s organizational discipline and working diligently for its cause.
PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro warmly welcomed the new members, expressing hope that their inclusion would further strengthen the party’s position in Naushahro Feroze.
Recent Stories
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BFA seals two milk shops for adulteration3 minutes ago
-
Sugar price fixed at Rs 177 per kg in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad’s industrial strength, export role vital for national economy: commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Police chief reaffirms full protection for Chinese citizens3 minutes ago
-
PFA inspects slaughterhouses in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
Iraq sets new visa guidelines for pilgrims visiting holy sites3 minutes ago
-
EPI Balochistan, UNICEF hold meeting to strengthen polio team partnership3 minutes ago
-
Naushahro Feroze based Rajpar community leaders join PPP3 minutes ago
-
Shamsabad Metro pillars adorned with living wall planters under Murree Road project13 minutes ago
-
Hub Police intensifies crackdown against criminals13 minutes ago
-
Multan Museum: Rs111m landmark project set to open in October13 minutes ago
-
PAL hosts book launch ceremony of young author Shah Jamal Hashmi13 minutes ago