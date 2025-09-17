Naushahro Feroze based Rajpar community leaders join PPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Rajpar community leaders from Naushahro Feroze, Rais Sikandar Ali Rajpar and Rais Nadir Ali Rajpar on Wednesday formally announced their decision to leave the National Peoples Party (Jatoi Group) and join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The announcement was made during a meeting with PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro here at his residence. The two leaders hail from the village of Cheho in the Naushahro Feroze Tehsil.

According to the spokesperson of PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, MPA Abdul Sattar Rajpar, Latif Ali Rajpar, and Roshan Ali Rajpar were also present at the occasion, showing their support for the new entrants into the PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, Rais Sikandar Rajpar and Rais Nadir Rajpar said that they had full confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and were parting ways with the Jatoi Group to join the PPP. They expressed their commitment to upholding the party’s organizational discipline and working diligently for its cause.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro warmly welcomed the new members, expressing hope that their inclusion would further strengthen the party’s position in Naushahro Feroze.