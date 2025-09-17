Open Menu

Naushahro Feroze Based Rajpar Community Leaders Join PPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Naushahro Feroze based Rajpar community leaders join PPP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Rajpar community leaders from Naushahro Feroze, Rais Sikandar Ali Rajpar and Rais Nadir Ali Rajpar on Wednesday formally announced their decision to leave the National Peoples Party (Jatoi Group) and join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The announcement was made during a meeting with PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro here at his residence. The two leaders hail from the village of Cheho in the Naushahro Feroze Tehsil.

According to the spokesperson of PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, MPA Abdul Sattar Rajpar, Latif Ali Rajpar, and Roshan Ali Rajpar were also present at the occasion, showing their support for the new entrants into the PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, Rais Sikandar Rajpar and Rais Nadir Rajpar said that they had full confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and were parting ways with the Jatoi Group to join the PPP. They expressed their commitment to upholding the party’s organizational discipline and working diligently for its cause.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro warmly welcomed the new members, expressing hope that their inclusion would further strengthen the party’s position in Naushahro Feroze.

Recent Stories

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

18 minutes ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

18 minutes ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

1 hour ago
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

2 hours ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

3 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan