Open Menu

EPI Balochistan, UNICEF Hold Meeting To Strengthen Polio Team Partnership

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

EPI Balochistan, UNICEF hold meeting to strengthen polio team partnership

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Provincial Coordinator EPI Balochistan, Dr. Aftab Hussain Kakar on Wednesday held a meeting with Mr. Shahpur Suleman, Programme Specialist (Polio) Team Lead, UNICEF, EOC Balochistan, to discuss ways of enhancing communication and collaboration between EPI and Polio teams.

The meeting emphasized building stronger linkages, improving coordination, and ensuring that both programs work together to strengthen immunization systems and achieve better health outcomes for children in Balochistan.

Provincial Coordinator EPI Balochistan Dr. Aftab Hussain Kakar said that this joint effort highlights the shared commitment of EPI Balochistan and UNICEF towards creating an integrated approach for protecting every child against vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio.

Recent Stories

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

18 minutes ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

18 minutes ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

1 hour ago
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

2 hours ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

3 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan