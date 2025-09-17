EPI Balochistan, UNICEF hold meeting to strengthen polio team partnership

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Provincial Coordinator EPI Balochistan, Dr. Aftab Hussain Kakar on Wednesday held a meeting with Mr. Shahpur Suleman, Programme Specialist (Polio) Team Lead, UNICEF, EOC Balochistan, to discuss ways of enhancing communication and collaboration between EPI and Polio teams.

The meeting emphasized building stronger linkages, improving coordination, and ensuring that both programs work together to strengthen immunization systems and achieve better health outcomes for children in Balochistan.

Provincial Coordinator EPI Balochistan Dr. Aftab Hussain Kakar said that this joint effort highlights the shared commitment of EPI Balochistan and UNICEF towards creating an integrated approach for protecting every child against vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio.