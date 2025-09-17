EPI Balochistan, UNICEF Hold Meeting To Strengthen Polio Team Partnership
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Provincial Coordinator EPI Balochistan, Dr. Aftab Hussain Kakar on Wednesday held a meeting with Mr. Shahpur Suleman, Programme Specialist (Polio) Team Lead, UNICEF, EOC Balochistan, to discuss ways of enhancing communication and collaboration between EPI and Polio teams.
The meeting emphasized building stronger linkages, improving coordination, and ensuring that both programs work together to strengthen immunization systems and achieve better health outcomes for children in Balochistan.
Provincial Coordinator EPI Balochistan Dr. Aftab Hussain Kakar said that this joint effort highlights the shared commitment of EPI Balochistan and UNICEF towards creating an integrated approach for protecting every child against vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio.
Recent Stories
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BFA seals two milk shops for adulteration2 minutes ago
-
Sugar price fixed at Rs 177 per kg in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad’s industrial strength, export role vital for national economy: commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Police chief reaffirms full protection for Chinese citizens3 minutes ago
-
PFA inspects slaughterhouses in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
Iraq sets new visa guidelines for pilgrims visiting holy sites3 minutes ago
-
EPI Balochistan, UNICEF hold meeting to strengthen polio team partnership3 minutes ago
-
Naushahro Feroze based Rajpar community leaders join PPP3 minutes ago
-
Shamsabad Metro pillars adorned with living wall planters under Murree Road project13 minutes ago
-
Hub Police intensifies crackdown against criminals13 minutes ago
-
Multan Museum: Rs111m landmark project set to open in October13 minutes ago
-
PAL hosts book launch ceremony of young author Shah Jamal Hashmi13 minutes ago