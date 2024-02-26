Open Menu

BFC Receives 2542 Applications, Issues 1893 NOCs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Business Facilitation Centre (BFC), a flagship initiative of the Government of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), has received a total of 2,542 applications for Regulatory Licenses, Certificates, and Approvals (RLCOs) since its inception, while 1,893 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been issued, showcasing the BFC’s commitment to facilitating businesses and investors with a streamlined approval process.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) here on Monday.

The participants of the meeting were told that the Business Facilitation Centers strategically established in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala have emerged as a crucial hub for supporting the business community as well as domestic and foreign investors. The BFC provides a consolidated location for a wide range of services, streamlining processes and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth.

The success of BFC is further exemplified by the significant numbers recorded, with 3,264 visitors benefiting from the center's services and 606 expert opinions sought and documented. This demonstrates the center's pivotal role in not only simplifying bureaucratic processes but also in providing expert guidance for informed decision-making.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated, “The Business Facilitation Centre stands as a testament to the Government of Punjab's dedication to creating an investor-friendly environment, promoting ease of doing business, and catalyzing economic development.”

“The positive response received in these centers reinforces the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the overall business landscape in the region,” he maintained.

