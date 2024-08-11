BHCC To Celebrate Independence Day With National Spirit And Fervor
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with the Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) would celebrate the 77th Independence Day with national spirit and fervor on Wednesday (August 14).
In this connection, a colorful ceremony will be held in the Center at 11 a.m.
The Commissioner Hyderabad division Bilal Ahmed Memon will join the celebrations as the chief guest.
Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed that various activities, including flag hoisting, craft stalls, jumping castle and art exhibition would be part of Independence Day celebrations.
