Open Menu

BHCC To Celebrate Independence Day With National Spirit And Fervor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

BHCC to celebrate Independence Day with national spirit and fervor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with the Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) would celebrate the 77th Independence Day with national spirit and fervor on Wednesday (August 14).

In this connection, a colorful ceremony will be held in the Center at 11 a.m.

The Commissioner Hyderabad division Bilal Ahmed Memon will join the celebrations as the chief guest.

Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed that various activities, including flag hoisting, craft stalls, jumping castle and art exhibition would be part of Independence Day celebrations.

Related Topics

Sindh Company Hyderabad Independence August

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

22 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan