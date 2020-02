(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::A bid to smuggle weapons in truck on Sunday was foiled by Kohat police, weapons found in truck were seized and smugglers were arrested.

A police spokesperson said that on a tip off, the police checked a truck barring number C3319 and seized 60 pistols, 12 guns of different bore and 14000 cartridges.