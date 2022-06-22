Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Isran family in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday evening visited the Isran House in Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Dr. Ghulam Shaheed Isran, the Father of MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, who died in a hospital of Karachi, few months back

Bilawal prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Amed Khuhro, Former Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.