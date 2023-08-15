Open Menu

Board Of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) Approves 515 Cases In Its 20th Board Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 07:04 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Board of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) has approved 512 cases to provide financial assistance to poor patients.

The decision was taken in 20th board meeting of BAEF, held under the chairmanship of Secretary Social Welfare Imran Khan on Tuesday.

A total of 532 new cases suffering from various diseases across the province were presented in the meeting, of which 515 were approved for treatment.

The board meeting of the BAEF was held after a period of seven months due to a lack of funds to approve more cases of poor patients The aid would be given to poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

As many as 161 patients would be provided treatment in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Quetta, 179 people would be treated in Sinar Hospital Quetta, 69 in Agha Khan Hospital Karachi, 21 in Ziauddin Hospital Karachi, 21 in Liaquat National Hospital Karachi, 13 in NIBD Karachi, 8 in Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, 20 in Kiran Hospital Karachi, 4 in National Medical Center Karachi (NMC), 2 in Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore, 6 in Taba Heart Hospital Karachi, 20 in Gambat Hospital, 2 in Patel Hospital and 1 PKL Hospital Lahore.

Under the BAEF initiative, financial assistants has been providing to the poor patients for the treatment of "open heart surgery, Thalassemia, Cancer, liver and kidney transplants.

All cases had been approved by the medical board on merit basis.

