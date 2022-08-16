Bodies of passengers died in accident handed over to heirs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The bodies of 20 passengers who died in a road accident after collision between a bus and oil tanker are being handed over to heirs after identification and DNA tests.

According to Rescue 1122, the bus heading to Karachi from Lahore, collided with an oil tanker coming from rear side near Jalalpur Pirwala. Resultantly, the bus and oil tanker caught fire. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and started rescue operation.

In the mishap, 20 persons died while six sustained injuries. All the dead and injured persons were shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The injured were identified as Raza Shehzad son of Suhail Shehzad, Raees son of Ibrahim, Shoaib son of Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Irfan son of Muhammad Shabbir, Fareeha Shahid wife of Shahid Bhatti, Maheen daughter of Shahid Bhatti.

Three injured persons received 80 per cent burn injuries and are stated to be critical.

The process of the identification of the deceased persons is in progress. The identified deceased persons were being handed over to the heirs.

The Names of the passengers who were travelling are taken from Bus Company's voucher. The tickets of the bus were booked after names of Zahid, Usman, Anas Shahid, Muhammad Irfan, Raees, Naveed Sharif, Adeel Sharif, Raza, Abdul Nafay, Hassan, Hashir, M Mudassar, Shahid.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak visited Nishtar hospital to inquire about the health of the injured passengers and directed the hospital staff to provide quality treatment. He also expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.