Calling Capt Safdar's Arrest A Violation Of One's Privacy Is An Open Joke: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:09 PM

Calling Capt Safdar's arrest a violation of one's privacy is an open joke: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that calling the arrest of PML-N leader Capt Safdar the violation of the sanctity of one's private life was an open joke

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that calling the arrest of PML-N leader Capt Safdar the violation of the sanctity of one's private life was an open joke.

Rather, a worse example of such kind of violation was set by previous government during Model Town incident, he said in his message on social media platform Twitter.

Fawad Chaudhry said that terming the arrest of Capt Safdar against privacy, particularly by a group which was responsible for Model Town incident was an open joke. Innocent people including pregnant women were targeted by police in Model Town, he added.

