Cameras To Be Installed In Bahawalpur Under Punjab Safe City Project
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:36 PM
A meeting was held regarding the Punjab Safe City Project for Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A meeting was held regarding the Punjab Safe City Project for Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani.
The meeting reviewed the measures being taken for the installation of security cameras under the Safe City Project in the Bahawalpur city area, the outskirts of the city, and the district's entry and exit points. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters stated that the installation of poles and cameras under the Punjab Safe City Project should be completed within the stipulated time frame and that all stakeholders should work collaboratively in this regard.
Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation, District Supervisor of NRTC, System Network Administrator, National Highway Authority, Highways Patrol, Police, PHA, and officers from other relevant departments attended the meeting.
It was reported that the installation of poles is currently underway in the Bahawalpur city area. Under this project, security cameras will be installed at 36 locations in Bahawalpur city, 15 outside Bahawalpur city, and at 5 entry and exit points of the district after the poles are installed. The District Supervisor of NRTC mentioned that after the completion of the Punjab Safe City Project, it will be handed over to the District Police Bahawalpur, and the control room will operate under the supervision of the District Police.
