Open Menu

DPO Reviews Chehlum Procession Security In Lalamusa

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DPO reviews Chehlum procession security in Lalamusa

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq visited Lalamusa to review security arrangements for the Chehlum procession.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed along the main procession route and adjoining streets.

The route is being monitored round-the-clock through Safe City cameras, while snipers have been positioned on rooftops and patrolling teams remain active.

Entry is restricted to designated access points only. Lady police officers have been deployed for the security of women and children. Emergency response teams are on high alert along the route, and plainclothes officers are monitoring the crowds.A reserve force has also been kept ready to deal with any emergency situation.

The DPO urged citizens to cooperate with police and promptly report any suspicious activity and assured them that the protection of life and property would be ensured.

Recent Stories

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

18 minutes ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

45 minutes ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

50 minutes ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

58 minutes ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

59 minutes ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

1 hour ago
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

1 hour ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

2 hours ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

2 hours ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

2 hours ago
 Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI ..

Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan