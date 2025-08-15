DPO Reviews Chehlum Procession Security In Lalamusa
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq visited Lalamusa to review security arrangements for the Chehlum procession.
Heavy contingents of police have been deployed along the main procession route and adjoining streets.
The route is being monitored round-the-clock through Safe City cameras, while snipers have been positioned on rooftops and patrolling teams remain active.
Entry is restricted to designated access points only. Lady police officers have been deployed for the security of women and children. Emergency response teams are on high alert along the route, and plainclothes officers are monitoring the crowds.A reserve force has also been kept ready to deal with any emergency situation.
The DPO urged citizens to cooperate with police and promptly report any suspicious activity and assured them that the protection of life and property would be ensured.
