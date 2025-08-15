Muhadsa Naqvi earns pride of Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Syeda Muhadsa Naqvi, a distinguished social activist, advocate and founder of a non-profit organization has been conferred with the prestigious Pride of Pakistan Award by the Government of Pakistan.

The honor was bestowed during the Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, in the esteemed presence of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, said a press release on Friday.

This year’s other Pride of Pakistan recipients included Ali Fareed Khawaja, Nadia Patel, Dr. Fazal Wahid, Shahida Abassi and Sabra Gul, along with several other luminaries recognized for their remarkable contributions to the nation.

She represented Pakistan in the 2022 Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (UGRAD) in the United States, received a Gold Medal from the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir in 2023 for her volunteer work in National Youth Empowerment.