Kashmiris mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day amid tight security, global demonstrations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Kashmiris across both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world marked India’s 78th Independence Day on Friday as Black Day, staging protests and rallies to denounce New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The coordinated observance — called by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and endorsed by pro-freedom groups — unfolded under sweeping restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Reports from Srinagar described an unprecedented security presence, with heavily armed troops patrolling streets, manning checkpoints, and blocking key intersections.

Authorities, fearing large-scale demonstrations in support of Pakistan and against Indian rule, imposed movement restrictions and intensified surveillance.

The entire city feels like a fortress. Even small gatherings are being dispersed, said media reports.

According to APHC leaders, the clampdown is part of a long-standing strategy to “suppress peaceful political dissent” in the region.

“Black Day is a reminder to the world that the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved and our demand for self-determination is non-negotiable,” an APHC spokesperson said in a statement.

The observance extended far beyond the valley. In cities including London, Brussels, Washington D.C., and Toronto, Kashmiri diaspora communities and their supporters staged rallies carrying black flags, placards, and banners calling for an end to Indian occupation.

The protestors said the demonstrations aimed to break the international silence over human rights abuses in IIOJK and press for a United Nations-supervised plebiscite.

Pakistan’s political leadership also marked the day with statements reaffirming solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The annual Black Day observance dates back to October 27, 1947 — the day Indian troops entered the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir following its illegal accession to India.

For many Kashmiris, India’s Independence Day serves as a painful reminder of decades of conflict, displacement, and political marginalization.

Tensions escalated further in August 2019, when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution, which had granted Jammu and Kashmir limited autonomy.

The move, accompanied by a communications blackout and mass arrests, drew criticism from around the world, human rights organizations, and some international lawmakers.