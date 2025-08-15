Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain Observed In Sialkot
August 15, 2025
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed peacefully in Sialkot on Friday.
The central procession was taken out from Imambargah Dar-e-Batool. Special sittings and sessions were also organized at various worship places across city.
Religious scholars shed light on the sacrifices of the Imam, his family, and his companions. People distributed water and food among the participants of the processions and the general public.
Police and the district administration made special arrangements for the occasion.
Strict security measures were in place, including the deployment of police personnel and volunteers, with CCTV cameras monitoring the route.
