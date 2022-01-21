UrduPoint.com

Car Lifter Held After Shootout With Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has nabbed a car lifter after shootout in the precinct of Sabzi Mandi Police.

On a tip off the ACLC teams along with the personnel of local police station raided a shrine in sector I-11/1 on Thursday midnight.

During the raid the accused opened fired to the police party. After exchange of fire between the police and the suspects an accused Yousuf son of Hassan was arrested after receiving bullet injuries while his accomplice managed to escape the scene.

The police recovered a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from the nabbed person and started investigation after registering a case in Sabzi Mandi police station.

The held person was involved in lifting numerous vehicles from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Lahore region. He also wanted by the Federal capital police in 12 cases of car-lifting.

The police was conducting raids to arrest the other suspect.

