Cattle markets roar to life as annual trading season begins: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) From the cattle markets of Karachi to the thriving livestock Mandies of Punjab, the annual trading season has kicked off, highlighting a diverse range of animals, including impressive heavyweight bulls, sturdy cows, and majestic oxen, as well as quick goats, gentle camels and adorable sheep.

According to media news reports, from dawn till dusk, the mandies pulsate with activity, as buyers and sellers engage in intense bargaining, seeking to strike the perfect deal.

According to the mandi administration, people are flocking to the livestock markets from far-flung areas, bringing with them a diverse range of animals for sale.

"We have seen a significant influx of buyers and sellers from distant regions, all eager to participate in the annual trading season," said a mandi official.

These visitors are engaging in intense bargaining, seeking to secure the best deals on high-quality animals, said an official of Karachi livestock market.

"The atmosphere is electric, with intense bargaining and negotiations taking place throughout the market," said a citizen of Bahawalnagar.

Another official added, "We are expecting a record number of animals to be traded this season, with many buyers looking to stock up for the upcoming Eid celebrations.

"

Some buyers are even visiting the market collectively, pooling their resources to purchase a large number of animals for resale or for Eid celebrations.

"We have had groups of 5-10 buyers coming together to negotiate prices and share the risk," added the official. "This collective bargaining approach allows them to get better deals and makes the market more dynamic," said a citizen of Multan.

One notable attraction is a massive cow from Multan, weighing an impressive 15 Kg, which is drawing huge crowds and sparking intense bidding. "This cow is one of the biggest we have seen this season and buyers are willing to pay top Dollar for it," added the official.

The cow's exceptional quality and majestic appearance have sparked a fierce bidding war among buyers, said a seller of Multan city.

Buyers are on the hunt for the perfect sacrificial animal and sellers are showcasing their finest cows, goats and sheep, said another from Narowal.

"We have brought in some exceptional animals from all over the country," said a vendor.

"Our cows are from the best breeds and our goats are healthy and robust," retailers claimed.

With prices ranging from affordable to astronomical, there is something for every budget.

.