CCD Rescues 44 Missing,abused,runaway Children In Major Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday successfully recovered 44 children who were victims of drug abuse,sexual assault,exploitation and domestic escape.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that a formal ceremony was held to hand over the rescued children to their families.
The event was graced by Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar as the chief guest,alongside senior officers including Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chattha,DIG CCD Umar Farooq Salamat,DIG CCD Waqas-ul-Hassan and SP Abdul Hannan.
Speaking at the event,IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to child protection under the vision of Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif.“Child abuse,exploitation and child labor are red lines for us,”he said.
He added that psychological counseling was being provided to both the rescued children and their families.
Additional IG Sohail highlighted the swift and large-scale nature of the operation.
He revealed that the children were rescued from various cities,including Ghotki,Karachi,Swat,Mansehra, Abbottabad and Lahore.
13 children were reunited with their families after being located.They had run away due to labor exploitation.
While 15 fled home after suffering scolding or abuse from parents or teachers.
He added that 16 children were found to be victims of drugs and sexual assault at the hands of criminals.
Children who remain unclaimed will be transferred to welfare institutions such as the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau,SOS village and other rehabilitation centers,added spokesperson.
The CCD has also initiated electronic tagging of suspects involved in child sexual abuse under the CCD Law to monitor them.
According to the CCD,many of the rescues were made from locations like Data Darbar,railway stations and bus stands.
The operation was supported by the "Hamara Pyara App," the Virtual Child Protection Centre, NGOs and social media platforms.
