CDA Open Bids For 10th Avenue Project

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:26 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has step up efforts for construction of 10th Avenue project as it opened bids for the project on Monday to start it earlier

The Federal apex agency has received lowest bids from the National Logistics Cell (NLC), said its spokesman.The project would be executed in two phases with a cost Rs 10.28 billion.

He said the first package included five kilometers road, drainage system, underpass between sectors and at railway crossing, culverts and electrical work. A fly over would be constructed on Srinagar highway during the second phase.

The spokesman said the project was part of Islamabad master plan, but no practical steps were taken in the past for its execution, however the government making serious efforts to start the project.

The avenue would not only help reduce traffic load on I.J.P. Road and Ninth Avenue but would also provide an alternative route to residents of I-10, I-11 and those living in adjoining areas of Rawalpindi to reach Islamabad, he added.

The 9 kilometers long avenue would start from I.J. Principal Road near Khayaban stop and culminate at the junction of Khyaban-i-Iqbal (commonly known as Margalla Road).

