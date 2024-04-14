Celebrations Of Khalsa Janumdin & Vasakhi Mela Conclude
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The celebrations of the 325th Khalsa Janumdin and Vasakhi Mela concluded at Gurudwara Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal.
According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Sikh pilgrims from all over the world including India, ambassadors from Australia, Nepal and other 10 countries attended the event. They thanked the government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Property Trust board administration for decorating the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in a beautiful manner and providing accommodation to the pilgrims. Addressing the main ceremony, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif welcomed the guests. While congratulating them, he said that minorities in Pakistan have complete religious freedom and their places of worship and property are safe. "Measures are being taken for the welfare of non-Muslims," he added.
Senator Sardar Guldeep Singh, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, Administrator Karachi Muhammad Asif Khan, Deputy Administrator Hasan Abdal Yasir Asghar Monga, Asher Younis MPA, Baba Girpal Singh, Sardar Sawant Singh Dr.
Mampal. Singh and other political and religious minority leaders participated in the ceremony. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Pradhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where the Sikh Marriage Act is going to be implemented. "Historical heritage of Sikhs is safe in Pakistan and false propaganda is spread in the neighboring country," he added.
The foreign ambassadors praised the high level arrangements. Earlier, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal reviewed all the arrangements made for the Sikh pilgrims in the light of the chairman's orders.
