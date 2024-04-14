Open Menu

Celebrations Of Khalsa Janumdin & Vasakhi Mela Conclude

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Celebrations of Khalsa Janumdin & Vasakhi Mela conclude

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The celebrations of the 325th Khalsa Janumdin and Vasakhi Mela concluded at Gurudwara Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Sikh pilgrims from all over the world including India, ambassadors from Australia, Nepal and other 10 countries attended the event. They thanked the government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Property Trust board administration for decorating the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in a beautiful manner and providing accommodation to the pilgrims. Addressing the main ceremony, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif welcomed the guests. While congratulating them, he said that minorities in Pakistan have complete religious freedom and their places of worship and property are safe. "Measures are being taken for the welfare of non-Muslims," he added.

Senator Sardar Guldeep Singh, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, Administrator Karachi Muhammad Asif Khan, Deputy Administrator Hasan Abdal Yasir Asghar Monga, Asher Younis MPA, Baba Girpal Singh, Sardar Sawant Singh Dr.

Mampal. Singh and other political and religious minority leaders participated in the ceremony. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Pradhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where the Sikh Marriage Act is going to be implemented. "Historical heritage of Sikhs is safe in Pakistan and false propaganda is spread in the neighboring country," he added.

The foreign ambassadors praised the high level arrangements. Earlier, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal reviewed all the arrangements made for the Sikh pilgrims in the light of the chairman's orders.

,

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India World Australia Minority Marriage Nepal Hasan Abdal Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

8 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

18 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

18 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

18 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

18 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

18 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

18 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

18 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

18 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan