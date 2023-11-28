Open Menu

CEO Bannu Cantonment Board Bilal Pasha 'commits Suicide: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Police Officers here on Tuesday claimed that Chief Executive Officer of Bannu Cantonment Board, Bilal Pasha has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cantonment Azmat Khan told the media that Bilal Pasha had been suffering from mental stress for several days which led to his suicide.

The police officer claimed that they found Pasha's body covered in blood inside his residence where he shot himself dead.

They added that his body had been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.

District Police Officer Ismail Khan said that they had examined the incident from every aspect which revealed that Pasha committed suicide.

Following the funeral prayers, which were held at the premises of the cantonment board, the body was sent to Pasha's hometown Khanewal for burial.

The news of Pasha's death, who was a distinguished CSS officer, spread across social media which left everyone in shock. Several reports had also claimed that the CEO had died of a cardiac arrest.

People across social media demanded an investigation into the matter, saying that the police should find out whether it was a suicide or someone murdered him.

Bilal Pasha belonged to Punjab and began his Primary education in a mosque-established school. He then studied at Emerson College Multan and graduated in Agriculture from the University of Faisalabad.

He also secured 47th rank in the CSS examination.

