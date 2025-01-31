Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for projects with 80 percent utilization

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday directed that the remaining funds for the project with 80 percent utilization should be released to ensure its timely completion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday directed that the remaining funds for the project with 80 percent utilization should be released to ensure its timely completion.

A meeting of the Secretaries' Committee was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir Khan.

The meeting focused on several important matters, including the File Tracking System, IPMS, and the acceleration of development projects. The meeting was attended by Chairman of the CMIT, Muhammad Ali Kakar, along with all the provincial secretaries.

The Chief Secretary directed the secretaries to prioritize the resolving of public complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizen Portal in order to address any pending or overdue cases promptly.

Furthermore, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan instructed that the completion of development projects within their scheduled timeline must be ensured, highlighting that the success of these projects is crucial for the province's progress.

The Chief Secretary stressed that serving the public and working for their welfare should be the foremost responsibility of all officers. He made it clear that any delays or lack of interest in fulfilling duties would not be tolerated.

Additionally, he ordered the swift commencement of the process to auction off old vehicles and action against individuals holding dual government jobs should also be expedited.

The meeting underscores the administration’s commitment to enhancing government efficiency and ensuring the welfare of the citizens in the province.