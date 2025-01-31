- Home
- Pakistan
- Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for projects with 80 percen ..
Chief Secretary Of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan Order To Release Funds For Projects With 80 Percent Utilization
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday directed that the remaining funds for the project with 80 percent utilization should be released to ensure its timely completion
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday directed that the remaining funds for the project with 80 percent utilization should be released to ensure its timely completion.
A meeting of the Secretaries' Committee was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir Khan.
The meeting focused on several important matters, including the File Tracking System, IPMS, and the acceleration of development projects. The meeting was attended by Chairman of the CMIT, Muhammad Ali Kakar, along with all the provincial secretaries.
The Chief Secretary directed the secretaries to prioritize the resolving of public complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizen Portal in order to address any pending or overdue cases promptly.
Furthermore, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan instructed that the completion of development projects within their scheduled timeline must be ensured, highlighting that the success of these projects is crucial for the province's progress.
The Chief Secretary stressed that serving the public and working for their welfare should be the foremost responsibility of all officers. He made it clear that any delays or lack of interest in fulfilling duties would not be tolerated.
Additionally, he ordered the swift commencement of the process to auction off old vehicles and action against individuals holding dual government jobs should also be expedited.
The meeting underscores the administration’s commitment to enhancing government efficiency and ensuring the welfare of the citizens in the province.
Recent Stories
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui
'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA
War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support
Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing
600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..
Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan
ACP election to be held on February 2
AIOU to hold awareness walk in Mirpur on Feb 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for projects with 80 percen ..1 minute ago
-
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support20 minutes ago
-
Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
ACP election to be held on February 219 minutes ago
-
Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determin ..1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs during anti-polio drive1 hour ago
-
Vice Chairman of BBoIT visits PPPA2 hours ago
-
Commissioner emphasizes for timely completion of development projects2 hours ago