Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan visited under-construction building of Danish School

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr. Ibrar Ahmed Mirza, paid a detailed visit to the under-construction building of Danish school located in Sultanabad, Danyore. He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Abdul Waheed Shah, Secretary Communication & Works Sabtain Ahmed, Secretary Home Ali Asghar, and Deputy Commissioner Gilgit.
During the visit, the Chief Secretary personally inspected the construction activities, the quality of work, and the building materials being used. He also interacted directly with the engineers and staff present at the site to obtain information regarding the progress of work and possible challenges.
On this occasion, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Yasir gave a comprehensive briefing about the project. He informed the participants about the construction phases, cost, and the progress achieved so far, and assured that all work was being carried out in accordance with the prescribed standards.
Expressing satisfaction over the project’s progress, the Chief Secretary instructed that the quality of construction work must be maintained in line with international standards and ensured that the project should be completed within the stipulated timeframe or even earlier. He emphasized that providing students with a quality educational environment is the government’s top priority.
He appreciated the efforts of all officers, engineers, and staff associated with the project and expressed hope that the new building of Danish School would prove to be a significant milestone in shaping the bright future of the younger generation in the region.
