Open Menu

Chief Secretary Of Gilgit-Baltistan Visited Under-construction Building Of Danish School

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan visited under-construction building of Danish School

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr. Ibrar Ahmed Mirza, paid a detailed visit to the under-construction building of Danish school located in Sultanabad, Danyore. He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Abdul Waheed Shah, Secretary Communication & Works Sabtain Ahmed, Secretary Home Ali Asghar, and Deputy Commissioner Gilgit.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary personally inspected the construction activities, the quality of work, and the building materials being used. He also interacted directly with the engineers and staff present at the site to obtain information regarding the progress of work and possible challenges.

On this occasion, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Yasir gave a comprehensive briefing about the project. He informed the participants about the construction phases, cost, and the progress achieved so far, and assured that all work was being carried out in accordance with the prescribed standards.

Expressing satisfaction over the project’s progress, the Chief Secretary instructed that the quality of construction work must be maintained in line with international standards and ensured that the project should be completed within the stipulated timeframe or even earlier. He emphasized that providing students with a quality educational environment is the government’s top priority.

He appreciated the efforts of all officers, engineers, and staff associated with the project and expressed hope that the new building of Danish School would prove to be a significant milestone in shaping the bright future of the younger generation in the region.

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

1 hour ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

2 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

2 hours ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

2 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

3 hours ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan