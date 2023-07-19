Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman orders intensifying action against fake pesticides

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday directed the authorities to intensify the crackdown on spurious pesticides and constitute special squads comprising officials of agriculture department for checking in the field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday directed the authorities to intensify the crackdown on spurious pesticides and constitute special squads comprising officials of agriculture department for checking in the field.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting to review cotton production targets, here at the Civil Secretariat. The administrative secretaries of agriculture, irrigation and finance department attended the meeting while the divisional commissioners of Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that 74 farmers' facilitation centers had been established across the province where high-quality pesticides were being provided at controlled rates. He ordered that sample testing be started to check the quality of pesticides throughout the province.

He said the government's encouragement of cotton cultivation was yielding positive results and per acre yield of cotton had increased significantly. He also issued instructions to the divisional commissioners of Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan to fully monitor the cotton crop and ensure the supply of canal water to the tail ends.

The Secretary Agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 13 to 15 maunds per acre was being obtained from the first picking of cotton crop. More than 21,000 growers have benefited from farmers' facilitation centers where the pesticides worth about Rs 60 millionhave been sold so far. He mentioned that the data of 1000 farms had been provided to theLand Information and Management System (LIMS) for pest surveillance and advice.