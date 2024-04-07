Open Menu

Chilas Landslide Martyr's Funeral Prayer Offered In Gilgit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The funeral prayer of Naib Subedar Khalid Naseer Shaheed, age 46, resident of District Faisalabad, who was martyred in a landslide near Goonar Farm, Chilas, was offered in Gilgit on Sunday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, senior Pakistan Army officers and soldiers had attended the funeral prayer.

The body of the martyr was sent to his native region where he will be buried with full military honours.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are committed to serve the nation at all costs," the ISPR said.

