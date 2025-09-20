Chiniot police takes safety measures to maintain law and order

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The district police is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure citizens' safety, with the e-Police Post app playing a pivotal role in this endeavor, said a report here Saturday.

According to the details, in the last 24 hours alone, a staggering 4060 individuals and 3433 vehicles have been screened using this modern technology.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that practical steps were being taken across the district to safeguard citizens' lives and property. By leveraging modern technology, the police department is able to take swift action against criminal elements, thereby enhancing public safety, he said.

Ahmed assured that the safety of citizens would be ensured at all costs, underscoring the department's commitment to utilizing all available means to achieve this goal.