Open Menu

Chiniot Police Takes Safety Measures To Maintain Law And Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Chiniot police takes safety measures to maintain law and order

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The district police is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure citizens' safety, with the e-Police Post app playing a pivotal role in this endeavor, said a report here Saturday.

According to the details, in the last 24 hours alone, a staggering 4060 individuals and 3433 vehicles have been screened using this modern technology.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that practical steps were being taken across the district to safeguard citizens' lives and property. By leveraging modern technology, the police department is able to take swift action against criminal elements, thereby enhancing public safety, he said.

Ahmed assured that the safety of citizens would be ensured at all costs, underscoring the department's commitment to utilizing all available means to achieve this goal.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

1 hour ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

3 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

6 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

7 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

7 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan