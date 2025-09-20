Open Menu

Mustafa Kamal Gets His Daughter Vaccinated Against Cervical Cancer To Build Public Confidence

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Mustafa Kamal gets his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to build public confidence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that misleading information was being circulated against the cervical cancer vaccination.

Speaking to media persons at Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) office here Saturday, he said that the vaccination would prevent cervical cancer in the girls.

Kamal said that he got his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer here today. The Federal Minister said that he loved all the daughters of the nation just like his own daughter.

He said, 'I told my daughter to come in front of the media and get vaccinated. It was a difficult task for me to bring my family in front of the media,' he added.

He further said that his family had never come in front of the media.

'Today, I got my daughter vaccinated in front of all of you', he said, adding that his daughter Rija Kamal had been vaccinated.

He advised the people to get their daughters vaccinated to prevent cervical cancer.

