- Home
- Pakistan
- Mustafa Kamal gets his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to build public confidence
Mustafa Kamal Gets His Daughter Vaccinated Against Cervical Cancer To Build Public Confidence
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that misleading information was being circulated against the cervical cancer vaccination.
Speaking to media persons at Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) office here Saturday, he said that the vaccination would prevent cervical cancer in the girls.
Kamal said that he got his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer here today. The Federal Minister said that he loved all the daughters of the nation just like his own daughter.
He said, 'I told my daughter to come in front of the media and get vaccinated. It was a difficult task for me to bring my family in front of the media,' he added.
He further said that his family had never come in front of the media.
'Today, I got my daughter vaccinated in front of all of you', he said, adding that his daughter Rija Kamal had been vaccinated.
He advised the people to get their daughters vaccinated to prevent cervical cancer.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mustafa Kamal gets daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to dispel fake propaganda against HPV ..1 minute ago
-
Mustafa Kamal gets his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to build public confidence1 minute ago
-
President Zardari visits Kashgar University1 minute ago
-
Chiniot police takes safety measures to maintain law and order1 minute ago
-
IGP reviews crime control, traffic management, and police development schemes1 minute ago
-
Police gears up search, sweep, and combing operations1 minute ago
-
Another section of Motorway M5 washed away in floods1 minute ago
-
Road accident claims two lives11 minutes ago
-
Intermediate part-I result on Oct 1211 minutes ago
-
Islam teaches us cleanliness is half of faith: Shafqat Shah11 minutes ago
-
CM vows ‘adulteration-free Punjab, orders relentless crackdown on food mafia11 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor enquires about health of former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani11 minutes ago