President Zardari visits Kashgar University

KASHGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday visited Kashgar University, the premier institution of higher education in southern Xinjiang, where he was warmly welcomed by Ding Bangwen, Party Secretary of the University, faculty members and students.

Yao Ning, CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar, was also present on the occasion.

The President was briefed on the university’s history and operations. Established in 1962 and elevated to full university status in 2015, Kashgar University today stands as a regional hub for learning and cultural exchange.

With three campuses and more than 40,000 students and faculty members, including several hundred foreign students, the university is expected to expand to a strength of nearly 50,000 in the coming years.

President Zardari lauded the university’s contribution to education across diverse fields such as science, engineering, technology, agriculture, social sciences, arts, culture, music, and dance.

He particularly noted the institution’s role as the closest Chinese university to Pakistan and as a bridge for academic and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Highlighting the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the President underscored the importance of investing in youth and education to strengthen long-term ties.

He was also briefed about the Centre for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the university, which supports research and collaboration on the Belt and Road Initiative.

The President engaged with students and faculty, encouraging them to deepen academic and cultural linkages. Meeting with Pakistani students, many hailing from Gilgit, Hunza, Dir, and Chitral, he inquired about the quality of their education and living conditions.

The students shared that their tuition and accommodation are fully funded by the Chinese government, and they also receive stipends for food and other needs. President Zardari urged the students to work hard and contribute to strengthening Pakistan-China friendship.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Pakistani ambassador to China, and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan accompanied the President during the visit.