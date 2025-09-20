President Zardari Visits Kashgar University
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KASHGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday visited Kashgar University, the premier institution of higher education in southern Xinjiang, where he was warmly welcomed by Ding Bangwen, Party Secretary of the University, faculty members and students.
Yao Ning, CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar, was also present on the occasion.
The President was briefed on the university’s history and operations. Established in 1962 and elevated to full university status in 2015, Kashgar University today stands as a regional hub for learning and cultural exchange.
With three campuses and more than 40,000 students and faculty members, including several hundred foreign students, the university is expected to expand to a strength of nearly 50,000 in the coming years.
President Zardari lauded the university’s contribution to education across diverse fields such as science, engineering, technology, agriculture, social sciences, arts, culture, music, and dance.
He particularly noted the institution’s role as the closest Chinese university to Pakistan and as a bridge for academic and cultural exchange between the two countries.
Highlighting the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the President underscored the importance of investing in youth and education to strengthen long-term ties.
He was also briefed about the Centre for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the university, which supports research and collaboration on the Belt and Road Initiative.
The President engaged with students and faculty, encouraging them to deepen academic and cultural linkages. Meeting with Pakistani students, many hailing from Gilgit, Hunza, Dir, and Chitral, he inquired about the quality of their education and living conditions.
The students shared that their tuition and accommodation are fully funded by the Chinese government, and they also receive stipends for food and other needs. President Zardari urged the students to work hard and contribute to strengthening Pakistan-China friendship.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Pakistani ambassador to China, and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan accompanied the President during the visit.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mustafa Kamal gets daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to dispel fake propaganda against HPV ..45 seconds ago
-
Mustafa Kamal gets his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to build public confidence47 seconds ago
-
President Zardari visits Kashgar University49 seconds ago
-
Chiniot police takes safety measures to maintain law and order51 seconds ago
-
IGP reviews crime control, traffic management, and police development schemes52 seconds ago
-
Police gears up search, sweep, and combing operations54 seconds ago
-
Another section of Motorway M5 washed away in floods56 seconds ago
-
Road accident claims two lives11 minutes ago
-
Intermediate part-I result on Oct 1211 minutes ago
-
Islam teaches us cleanliness is half of faith: Shafqat Shah11 minutes ago
-
CM vows ‘adulteration-free Punjab, orders relentless crackdown on food mafia11 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor enquires about health of former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani11 minutes ago