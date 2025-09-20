IGP Reviews Crime Control, Traffic Management, And Police Development Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Inspector General Police IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important video link meeting from the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Saturday.
The meeting reviewed progress on crime control, traffic management, police welfare, and ongoing development schemes. The session was attended by Additional IG Investigation Punjab Shahzada Sultan, DIG SPU & Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Operations, AIG Development, and AIG Admin & Security.
Joining via video link were RPOs, DPOs, and District Traffic Officers of Sahiwal and Sheikhupura Regions, Commandant PC Additional IG Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir, and DIG IT Rana Mansoor-ul-Haq.
The IGP directed the RPOs of Sahiwal and Sheikhupura to address manpower shortages in the police constabulary and ensure accurate, verified data entry in HRMS and PSRIMS. He instructed that pending road certificates be completed without delay and emphasized the effective use of police applications including E-Gadget, E-Post, Smart Eye, and Tent Registration.
The IGP also ordered enhanced security arrangements for Chinese experts and nationals engaged in public and private projects, with close coordination between DPOs and the Special Protection Unit.
He stressed that robbery, street crime, and motorcycle/vehicle theft prevention and recovery must remain top priorities.
The IGP directed that Category-A proclaimed offenders be swiftly arrested, effective prosecution ensured in narcotics cases, and prompt FIRs registered under the Anti-Rape Act with fair and merit-based investigations to secure strict punishments for criminals. He also instructed police leadership to strengthen public awareness campaigns, particularly for students and citizens, about emerging crime trends and preventive measures.
On traffic management, he reviewed measures to prevent accidents and overloading, improve licensing systems, and install shades and simulators at facilities. He further ordered the expeditious completion of police development schemes in Sahiwal and Sheikhupura regions.
Dr. Usman Anwar reiterated that alongside crime-fighting responsibilities, the police must also ensure best medical treatment and financial assistance for officers injured in the line of duty under all circumstances.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mustafa Kamal gets daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to dispel fake propaganda against HPV ..1 minute ago
-
Mustafa Kamal gets his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to build public confidence1 minute ago
-
President Zardari visits Kashgar University1 minute ago
-
Chiniot police takes safety measures to maintain law and order1 minute ago
-
IGP reviews crime control, traffic management, and police development schemes1 minute ago
-
Police gears up search, sweep, and combing operations1 minute ago
-
Another section of Motorway M5 washed away in floods1 minute ago
-
Road accident claims two lives11 minutes ago
-
Intermediate part-I result on Oct 1211 minutes ago
-
Islam teaches us cleanliness is half of faith: Shafqat Shah11 minutes ago
-
CM vows ‘adulteration-free Punjab, orders relentless crackdown on food mafia11 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor enquires about health of former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani11 minutes ago