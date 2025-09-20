IGP reviews crime control, traffic management, and police development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Inspector General Police IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important video link meeting from the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed progress on crime control, traffic management, police welfare, and ongoing development schemes. The session was attended by Additional IG Investigation Punjab Shahzada Sultan, DIG SPU & Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Operations, AIG Development, and AIG Admin & Security.

Joining via video link were RPOs, DPOs, and District Traffic Officers of Sahiwal and Sheikhupura Regions, Commandant PC Additional IG Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir, and DIG IT Rana Mansoor-ul-Haq.

The IGP directed the RPOs of Sahiwal and Sheikhupura to address manpower shortages in the police constabulary and ensure accurate, verified data entry in HRMS and PSRIMS. He instructed that pending road certificates be completed without delay and emphasized the effective use of police applications including E-Gadget, E-Post, Smart Eye, and Tent Registration.

The IGP also ordered enhanced security arrangements for Chinese experts and nationals engaged in public and private projects, with close coordination between DPOs and the Special Protection Unit.

He stressed that robbery, street crime, and motorcycle/vehicle theft prevention and recovery must remain top priorities.

The IGP directed that Category-A proclaimed offenders be swiftly arrested, effective prosecution ensured in narcotics cases, and prompt FIRs registered under the Anti-Rape Act with fair and merit-based investigations to secure strict punishments for criminals. He also instructed police leadership to strengthen public awareness campaigns, particularly for students and citizens, about emerging crime trends and preventive measures.

On traffic management, he reviewed measures to prevent accidents and overloading, improve licensing systems, and install shades and simulators at facilities. He further ordered the expeditious completion of police development schemes in Sahiwal and Sheikhupura regions.

Dr. Usman Anwar reiterated that alongside crime-fighting responsibilities, the police must also ensure best medical treatment and financial assistance for officers injured in the line of duty under all circumstances.