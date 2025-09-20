Police gears up search, sweep, and combing operations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police continued their province-wide crackdown on anti-state and criminal elements through extensive search, sweep, and combing operations.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, during the last 24 hours, 478 combing operations were carried out across the province, in which 14,186 suspected individuals were checked and 53 suspects were taken into custody.

Separately, 31 search and sweep operations were conducted, during which 3,720 individuals were questioned and two suspects arrested. The operations also led to the arrest of 638 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes, 134 court absconders, and 82 habitual criminals.

Police recovered a large cache of illegal weapons and ammunition during the raids. In addition, during direct actions against criminal elements, 10 offenders were neutralized while five were arrested in injured condition.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar directed that search, sweep, and combing operations must continue with full force to ensure that criminal and anti-state elements are held accountable and law and order is maintained across Punjab.