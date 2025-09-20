- Home
Mustafa Kamal Gets Daughter Vaccinated Against Cervical Cancer To Dispel Fake Propaganda Against HPV Campaign
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal on Saturday got his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer in a bid to dispel impression of fake propaganda about HPV campaign.
Addressing at a press conference here at DRAP office, Mustafa Kamal said misleading propaganda had been spread against the vaccine and that he wanted to “prove with action, not words” that it was safe.
“I had never brought my family into the public eye in my 30-year political career,” he told reporters. “But to put an end to these baseless rumours, I have taken this step.”
Kamal said that just as he cared for his own daughter, he considered the daughters of the nation equally precious.
“Our purpose is to seek Allah’s approval by protecting our people from disease,” he added.
The minister stressed that Pakistan’s healthcare system cannot provide treatment to every citizen and that many patients remain in hospitals for extended periods. He called for greater emphasis on vaccination as a prevention.
Health Minister also said that more vaccines would be introduced in the future and urged the public to adopt them to shield the nation from life-threatening illnesses. “Cancer is a deadly disease that affects not just an individual but entire families,” he said, “and prevention remains the best path forward.”
