Meeting Reviews Electric Buses Project In Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) A high-level meeting on the electric buses project was held here on Saturday, bringing together parliamentarians, Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders, and district officials to discuss practical measures for providing the residents of Rawalpindi with modern and eco-friendly transport facilities.
The participants included MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar Ahmed and Engineer Qamarul Islam; Punjab’s parliamentary secretaries Farah Naz Akbar, Ziaullah Shah, Malik Iftikhar and Shazia Rizwan; Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate, former mayor Sardar Naseem Ahmed Khan, former MNA Haji Pervez, MPAs Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz, Malik Mansoor Afzal, Shaukat Bhatti, Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, Zaibun Nisa Awan, Tahseen Fawad, Tahira Mushtaq, Asma Naz Abbasi, and Riffat Abbasi; as well as PML-N leaders Pirzada Rahat Qadoosi, Farooq Khattak, and others.
The participants observed that the launch of electric buses in Rawalpindi would be a revolutionary step, helping to reduce traffic congestion and curb environmental pollution.
They said the project was in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, under which the provincial government was working round the clock to ensure modern and quality transport services for the people.
It was further emphasised that the provincial government’s focus on public welfare projects reflected its commitment to ease citizens’ lives, with initiatives like the electric bus service also bringing international-standard facilities to the city.
According to sources, practical work on the project would begin in the coming weeks, enabling citizens soon to travel in modern, comfortable, and eco-friendly electric buses.
